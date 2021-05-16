



The committee of the Torrevieja branch of the U3A are pleased to advise their members that physical monthly meetings are due to recommence on Friday 28th May.

This first meeting will provide members with up-to-date information, as well as music from an entertainer. Drinks and food, etc. will be available from the bar areas.

The jam and book stalls will also hopefully be available plus members will be able to make bookings for forthcoming events.

It will be a good chance to catch up once again with old friends in a face-to-face environment.

The meeting will be held at the Los Angeles Bar in Torrevieja and all existing Covid rules, regarding meetings, will be adhered to.

Full details of the meeting will be provided in our Monthly Newsletter and will also be found on our Facebook page and our website torreviejau3a.org.

Hoping that this will be well received by the membership and that we can all look forward to getting back to some semblance of normality.

Several activities that have been on hold are now restarting. Again, details can be found on our media sites.

Looking forward to an improving future for all.

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer