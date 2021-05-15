



May the eleventh has slipped past, the new speed limits in the urban areas are in place and the exasperation of drivers hangs in the air as a large puff of irritation. The new limits may or may not save lives but what they will certainly do is alter the cost of living as delivery drivers, doing what delivery drivers do, take longer to complete their journeys.

So, the motor car was hailed as a clever invention to make travelling quicker, nevertheless, because of the real danger of speed, or in some cases poor driving skills, what was originally called the horseless carriage has gone full circle and back to a speed no faster than that enjoyed before its development.

Perhaps there will be a return to the horse and cart as there is no number plate, therefore no recognition system to catch them for speeding.

It seems only recently, but probably over a year ago, that we were told that the tolls on Autopistas were to be removed, and so it was, not all of them, as some Authorities complained at the loss of revenue. However, we now learn that as from 2024, if we wish to use any major roads there will be a charge – no doubt the result and the cost of the pandemic. Of course, there is the other reason the loss of fuel revenue as we all turn to electric vehicles.

Elsewhere, and in the United Kingdom, the solidarity of which is being questioned by a little lady North of the border, despite the economics, she continues in her quest to be a separate country from England.

My thoughts, perhaps she wants history to recognise her as the person who broke up three hundred and twenty years of the Union, from which I understand the people of that land have done very well.

Meanhile, the Red Party of the people is losing popularity to the other Party of the people, and its leaders are weeping as it has lost some of its strongholds. No doubt Ramsey MacDonald the first Labour Prime Minister, who incidentally was Scottish, is turning in his grave.

I was brought up by a family that worshipped the Red Flag, although my thoughts are elsewhere and rather more flexible.

I understand the applauding and the shouts of approval following the first win, when the Labour Party finally made headway in the British General Election in nineteen twenty four, ousting all others and becoming the opposition party for the first time in the Government. It has been so ever since, either in total control or the party to criticise in opposition.

They should be applauded, the unions of that time, those who fought the upper classes for over a hundred years, since being accepted by the powers that were at that time.

They pushed forward with a dogmatic attitude before becoming the founders of the Labour Party, in their determination to form a recognised group capable of governing. It was sorely needed to improve the living standard of the people who were existing in squaller, no electrics or sanitation, only hovels to live in, hard work and very few comforts.

However, all bubbles grow and burst, and so it seems that is what is now happening to a party which grew with lightning speed since its creation just over a century ago, under the founders of the party. Those who could remember very clearly the horrors of the really tough days it flourished from, have moved on.

The replacement members have grown up in reasonable security and are rather more worried about losing what they have as opposed to trying to obtain what they did not have.

There is the question of colour? In my mind red is for danger, it has a violent influence.

Unfortunately, modern thinking and in some ways the woke culture, which does not go into the history of Britain, and as such very few remember, or even know about, the fight the working man had to make, to survive.

Now there is very little need for new legislation to bring hope and a better way of living. The regulations developed, that are in existence today to protect everyone, are thanks to the dedication of the pioneers of the early twentieth century.

I am not being political where my thoughts are; red is too aggressive and is not needed, as the population has laws and courts to protect and support all events and happenings, with a minimum wage to protect income.

Although there are people living below the average and poor, the fight for a reasonable standard of living is over, although there are still improvements that could be made. The comforts of the home are real and obtainable, and very few people recognise what politics is, or what party is in power, and simply follow the mood in the street.

For the Labour party to recover, in my opinion, it needs to dispel its image of protecting the working classes and be proactive in promoting the country’s values.

