



Newbury fromthehorsesmouth.info 10-reble

Bangor fromthehorsesmouth.info 72-1 treble

Thirsk Skytree 11-4 win; each-way fromthehorsesmouth.info

Puchita 50-1 & Ventura Rascal 10-1 placed

Sir Lucan 11-2 fromthehorsesmouth.info

Navan win

By Andrew Atkinson

William Buick rode his fourth winner on board Sayyida (4-1) at Newmarket on Saturday to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 31-1 treble following John Leeper (6-4) and Bellosa (6-4) returning to the winning enclosure. Araifjan (5.00) (ew) 6-1 was beaten a short head.

Al Aasy (10-11), Bay Bridge (11-4), and Palace Pier (1-2) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 10-1 treble at Newbury.

Loch Garman (2-1), Judge Et Parti (3-1) and Chives (5-1) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 72-1 treble at Bangor. Selections Castel Gandolfo (1.10) and Kilchreest Moon (4.35) non-runners.

Sir Lucan (11-2) was a winning selection at Navan. Sounds Of Spring (3-1) tipped each-way was placed.

Skytree (11-4) was a winning selection at Thirsk. Ventura Rascal (ew) 10-1 and *Puchita (ew) 50-1 both placed. *Skybet paid 6 places.

Caption: Nicky Henderson saddled Chives to complete fromthehorsesmouth.info 72-1 Bangor treble.

The post Newmarket fromthehorsesmouth.info 31-1 treble appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.