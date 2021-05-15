



The former Orihuela, Partido Popular Councillor for Contracting, David Costa, has accepted a sentence of six months in prison, suspended for two years, for a crime of fraud for the fixing of the Ciudad Deportiva contract in 2010.

The Criminal Court number 3 of Orihuela also sentenced him to three years of disqualification from public office, although he has long since retired from politics.

Costa, who was a prominent member of the PP at the time of former mayor Mónica Lorente, has acknowledged his guilt, reaching an agreement with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which originally asked for 4 years in prison for administrative deception in competition, with the crime of fraud.

The prosecutor, however, modified his demands and lowered the sentence to 6 months, which he has accepted.