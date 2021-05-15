



After the successful nesting of the Kentish Plover (Charadrius alexandrinus) in the Molino del Agua natural park last year, the Department of the Environment of Torrevieja council has redoubled the measures that had already been adopted by trying to make the use of the beaches compatible with the nesting of this species.

The council has cordoned off areas to provide extra protection for the birds with visitors asked not to disturb them. With this latest intervention, the council maintains its ongoing strategy of environmental conservation actions in urban or semi-urban areas.