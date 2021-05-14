Woman rescued by firefighters after Punta Prima cliff face fall





Firefighters have rescued a woman who fell down a five-metre cliff face at Punta Prima on the Orihuela Costa

Given the difficulty of accessing the area where the woman was lying injured, the rescue exercise lasted almost an hour.

It was carried out on Thursday evening by firefighters from the Vega South Park in Torrevieja, according to whom she slipped as a rock detached itself while she was walking along a footpath.

She had to be transferred onto a stretcher before she could be lifted to safety.

The woman was treated at the scene by staff from a Basic Life Support ambulance prior to being transferred to Torrevieja Hospital.