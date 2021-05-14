



The Las Salinas Petanca league International Tournament on 8th May was started with the throwing of the cochennet by Rosario Martinez Chazarra, who is deputy to the mayor of Ayuntamiento De Torrevieja. She was joined by her colleagues and the introduction was in Spanish, English, French and Swedish.

The 6 countries participating were from Spain, Sweden, Belgium, United Kingdom, France and Denmark. The players were all competing for the top slot, but all games were friendly with lots of joviality. Refreshments were provided by Denmark and the seating was plentiful to rest between games.

The presentation was held at the Municipal Theatre in Torrevieja on 15th May where “Europe Gala 2021” is being staged by the Torrevieja City Council. The winning countries, who were Spain 1st France 2nd and Sweden 3rd , will be presented with their trophies by the Mayor. The rest of the Countries will receive a diploma for participating in the tournament.

We all look forward to the next Tournament in 2022.