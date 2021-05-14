Sky’s the limit for Haggas at Doncaster





Ruth’s Spanish Angel at Donny

Eric’s Spirit Power at Thirsk

By Andrew Atkinson

Luke Morris is up on El Hadeeyah (12.30) at Thirsk on Saturday tipped to win the 5 furlongs Maiden Fillies Stakes at the Yorkshire track, noted when second at Ascot this month.

Eric Alston trained Spirit Power (1.35) 16-1 is tipped each-way in the 5 furlongs Skybet Handicap with Harrison Shaw up, set to bounce back after being unplaced at Haydock in April. Cam Hardie is booked to ride Puchita (4.30) 12-1 tipped each-way.

At Doncaster’s evening meeting William Haggas saddles Skyrunner (6.35) tipped to win the Sky Sports 5f Novice Stakes, with David Egan up.

Trainer Ruth Carr saddles Spanish Angel (8.05) 12-1 tipped each-way in the attheraces 6f Handicap ridden by James Sullivan; a winner at Windsor in June.

THIRSK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.30 El Hadeeyah. 1.00 Call Annie (ew). 1.35 Spirit Power (ew). 2.10 Ventura Rascal (ew). 2.45 Fox Duty Free. 3.20 Skytree (ew). 3.55 John Kirkup (ew). 4.30 Puchita (ew).

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.35 London Palladium (ew). 6.05 Koda Legend. 6.35 Skyrunner. 7.05 Invite. 7.35 Third Kingdom. 8.05 Spanish Angel (ew). 8.35 Little India (ew).

UTTOXETER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.15 Cascova. 5.45 Champagne Lilly (ew). 6.20 Jarveys Plate. 6.50 Molly Carew. 7.20 Wye Aye. 7.50 Conundrum. 8.20 Olympic Honour.

