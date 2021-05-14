



The Orihuela department for Residents, has organised a POST BREXIT WEBINAR for all British National who live in municipality which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 2nd June at 11:30 am.

The videoconference will provide useful information about living in Spain post Brexit and will, hopefully put an end to the many myths and rumours that are circulating.

At the end of this webinar there will be a question and answer session.

If you wish to take part you will need to have the Zoom app unloaded.

For further information on how you can join the conference email: residentes@orihuela.es with your full name, telephone number and your email, after which you will be sent logging in instructions.

You may also send your questions beforehand to ensure that they are included.

A second WEBINAR on the subject of taxes for non-national residents in the municipality will be held in both English and Spanish on the following day, Thursday, June 3rd at 11:30 am .

This talk has been presented to the Call for Grants aimed at Councils of the Alicante Provincial Council for projects, programs and activities regarding foreign citizens.

Subjects to be covered will include Local taxes, which are paid through SUMA, road tax, income tax for residents, taxes to be paid as a non-resident and apartments for tourist rental.

Once again you should send an email to residents@orihuela.es with your full name, phone number and email.