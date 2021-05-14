Billy Lee plays Trump Card at Navan





By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Billy Lee rides Sounds Of Spring (3.05) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info and Trump Card (5.25) tipped to win at Navan on Saturday.

Course winner Sounds Of Spring carrying 8st 12lbs is expected to go well in the Bellinter 5 furlongs Handicap after finishing fourth of 14 in a Handicap in April.

Course and distance winner Trump Card carrying 9st 7lbs goes to post in the Troytown Bar Handicap over 1m 5f, noted when finishing second of 14 at Limerick in April.

Aidan Coleman is up on Judge Et Parti (3.25) at Bangor, tipped to land the Novices 3m Handicap Chase, after finishing third of 6 at Uttoxeter on May 1.

Fairy Rose (5.05) trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by James Bowen makes a debut run and is tipped to win the Mares Open NH Flat Race over 2m.

BANGOR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.10 Castel Gandolfo. 1.40 Loch Garman. 2.15 El Borracho (ew). 2.50 Outcrop (ew). 3.25 Judge Et Parti. 4.00 Chives. 4.35 Kilchreest Moon (ew). 5.05 Fairy Rose.

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.35 Don Julio (ew). 2.30 Shikoko (ew). 3.05 Sounds Of Spring (ew). 3.40 Misterio. 4.15 Sir Lucan. 4.50 Stelify. 5.25 Trump Card. 5.55 Modus Operandi.

Caption: Billy Lee rides Sounds Of Spring (3.05) and Trump Card (5.25) at Navan. Photo: Twitter.

