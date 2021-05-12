



Josè Francisco Paredes, President of the Los Montesinos School of Music band who staged a history-making concert in La Herrada on May 9 under the baton of Conductor José Vicente Pérez, has written to The Leader newspaper thanking them for the video, editorial and photographic publicityof their recent concert in La Herrada.

“On behalf of the Montesinos Musical Group, I thank Andrew Atkinson for joining us at the concert.

“Thank you also for the article published in the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper. We hope you liked it and we are at your disposal if you need it. A hug, thank you,” said Josè Francisco Paredes.