



By Andrew Atkinson

Football fans were welcomed back to the terraces this month in the Valencia Regional Group play-off fixtures in the FFCV 2020-21 coronovirus affected season.

Steve Dobson who watched Racing San Miguel gain a 2-1 away at CF Monnegre Muxtamel, told The Leader: “Well, what can I say? I missed football that much, even though the game was nearly an hour away, and I wasn’t sure if I would be allowed into the game, I travelled up just in case.

“I made the right decision in travelling, thankfully. It was a great feeling to be back watching live football.

“The added bonus was a great game, despite ending up with 10 men, we got the result needed. It was a happy journey home.”