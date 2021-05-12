



Pilar Gómez Magán, the Torrevieja spokesperson for Ciudadanos, has proposed the establishment of a municipally owned cemetery garden as a final resting place for pets.

“The planting of commemorative trees has environmental benefits, it will also provide a form of awareness, promoting respect for animals and there could even be benefits for tourism and the local economy,” she said.

According to the councillor, “many people who have settled in Torrevieja for many years have pets” and there are very few places that can deal with the burial and cremation of their animals when they die.”

“There are hardly any suitable areas or sites in the province of Alicante where pets can officially be laid to rest”, she said and as such Ciudadanos requests that the council identifies an area on municipal land for the foundation of a cemetery forest, as well as the development of a municipal ordinance that regulates the service.

The burial of pets, which is prohibited by law if it is not carried out in an authorised area, are carried out illegally in some areas of Torrevieja. The best known is the vicinity of La Mata cemetery, next to the natural park, as well as the natural park in Las Torretas, where many people have already laid makeshift tombstones and memorials.