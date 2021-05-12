



Once again it appears that the Orihuela Department of Infrastructure, led by the controversial councillor Ángel Noguera, a member of the Ciudadanos coalition party, has been carrying out works without the appropriate authorisation.

In this case it seems as though the department failed to gain permission from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) when it installed a pump following its construction of two dams, which enabled it to remove the water from the final section of the Nacimiento riverbed in Dehesa de Campoamor.

The department said that it had the express permission of the CHS to act. But it seems that this is not the case, as was confirmed on Monday by a spokesperson for the water management company.

As such the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has now opened an investigation into the works that are being carried out by ​​the Orihuela City Council which is drying out the final section of the Nacimiento river leading to La Glea beach.

The same spokesman said that, depending on the outcome of checks carried out, it could lead a prosecution. However, the council department, led by Ángel Noguera, has said that it did obtain permission.

According to Noguera, he had planned to channel the water that remain in the final stretch of the Nacimiento river into the sea, which made it necessary to build two earth dams on both sides of the bed and locate a pump with a tank to pump out the water.

The actions have also been carried out without the knowledge of the Environmental Department, headed by Dámaso Aparicio (PP), which should also have been consulted prior to the start of any work.

In fact local environmental groups such as Amigos de los Humedales and Amigos de Sierra Escalona are demanding that the riverbed be protected, that flora and fauna be re established and cultivated and the old lagoon be recovered.

This is something with which the Department of the Environment completely agrees, once Costas has completely ruled out replacing the section of the coastal road that was swept away by DANA in September 2019.