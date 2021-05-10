



Steve the tortoise AWOL for two days found in Benijofar

By Andrew Atkinson

Steve the tortoise that went AWOL for two days has been returned to its owner after being found in Benijofar.

Nicola Goff, who was notified of a post on media outlets that a tortoise had been found, told The Leader: “When I saw the notice I realised it was our tortoise – we lost him for a couple of days on Benimar 3.”

The return of the tortoise was thanks to Carol Reid from Benijofar, who said: “I found the tortoise in Benimar 2.

“It was in the street – making its way towards the road. We looked after it until the owner was found.”

Nicola added: “Steve is safely back home and enjoying his breakfast – thanks to our lovely neighbour for finding him.”