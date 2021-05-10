



CD REDOVAN 1 – 2 TORREVIEJA C.F.

Torrevieja goalscorers: David (21), Galindo (67)

Victory in the first match of the promotion playoffs for Torrevieja, with a narrow victory on the road in Redovan, despite enormous pressure from the hosts in the final quarter.

Torrevieja took the lead on 21 minutes with a fine strike by David but they had hardly settled into their stride when Redovan equalised moments later.

At the beginning of the second half, Redovan’s pressure was constant but Galindo cleverly took advantage of a 67th minute rebound, following a free kick, to put the visitors back into the lead.

Thereafter it really was backs to the wall for Torrevieja but a fine defensive display saw them leave with all three points.