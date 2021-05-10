



San Fulgencio has a new councilor. Mª Ángeles Ferrández Aniorte replaced former councilor David Vives who left politics last April.

The new councilor was sworn in electronically due to the sanitary restrictions derived from Covid-19 that do not yet allow the plenary sessions to be held in person.

Ferrández joins the government team as a member of Ciudadanos, together with councilor Borja Alonso.

The mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, welcomed Mª Ángeles Ferrández “to an occupation as important as working for all Sanfulgentinos.”

At the same time he announced that an Extraordinary Plenary is scheduled to be held “in which we will give an account of the reorganization and the new areas of responsibility that the councilors will take on.”