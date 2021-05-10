



By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos and Atletico de Catral CF shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the Municipal stadium Los Montesinos in the first game of the plays-offs for promotion in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10.

Following the coronavirus affected 2020-21 season that lead to the postponement of a plethora of fixtures the FFCV split the top and bottom seven clubs into play-off and relegation groups.

Spectators returned to the terraces, following the coronavirus lockdown easing, after fixtures being played behind closed doors.

Atletico de Catral CF finished second in the league table with CD Montesinos seventh, prior to the FFCV play-offs groups schedule that got underway on Saturday.

Aspe UD A, CF Rafal, Hondon Nieves C, CD Cox and CD Benijofar are in the play-off promotion race.

Under a new coach CD Benijofar finished sixth in the table, to clinch a spot in the play-offs following an away win at third place CF Rafal last month, stopping the rot after five consecutive games without a win.