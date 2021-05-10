



José Vicente Pérez, Francisco Paredes and Los Montesinos School of Music band in history-making concert in La Herrada

Quote: ‘The concert was to celebrate the end of the State Of Alarm. Young people need to touch and hear again the applause of the public’ – Mayor Jose Manuel Butron

By Andrew Atkinson Leader Exclusive

Conductor José Vicente Pérez, President Francisco Paredes and the Los Montesinos School of Music band entertained 150 people in a history-making concert in La Herrada on May 9.

“Thank you to everyone for coming in what is our first time in the history of the band. Thank you so much,” director José Vicente Pérez told The Leader.

“The concert was to celebrate the end of the State Of Alarm. Young people need to touch and hear again the applause of the public.

“The Los Montesinos band wanted to play for the residents of La Herrada at the start of this season,” Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told the Leader.

Rapturous applause followed each orchestra melody, much appreciated by spectators that included British ex-pats and Spanish attendees.

“It was a special occasion to perform in La Herrada – a very special occasion – which we hope will be the first of many. We thank everybody for their attendance,” said José Vicente Pérez.

The concert took place following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions by the Generialat across the region after lockdown.

“The concert is very special, to be able to play in front of an audience once again – in front of our families.

“We sympathise with the families who have lost members during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Butron.

Registration is open for anyone who is interested in becoming a member of the Los Montesinos band, with membership €20 annually.

After the concert the Los Montesinos band received a two minutes ovation, which was followed by an encore: “The encore is specially dedicated, especially for all of you!,” said José Vicente Pérez.

Captions: Conductor José Vicente Pérez and the Los Montesinos School of Music band in history-making concert. Photos: Andrew Atkinson.