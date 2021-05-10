



By Andrew Atkinson

Coach Dani Lopez Williscroft rallied on 10-man Racing San Miguel to victory away against CF Monnegre Mutxamel in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 play-off games.

Goals by Diego and Antonio Rico bagged three points for Racing in a 2-1 win with Racing dominating the game. Monnegre put the visitors in trouble in some isolated play.

San Miguel took the lead when Dani Wilson caught a long ball behind the back of the Monnegre defence and crossed for Diego to open the scoring. HT: 0-1.

In the second half the tonic of the game did not change in terms of Racing’s dominance and possession, but Monnegre equalised to level at 1-1.

Thereafter Racing’s Richard was sent off following a disconcerting decision.

Racing’s 10 men continued to press and on 80 minutes, youth Antonio Rico scored in off the post from the edge of the area, past the home goalkeeper to lead 2-1.

“It was a good performance at Mutxamel in returning a victory. Racing San Miguel are one step closer to remaining in the 1st Regional,” coach Dani told The Leader.