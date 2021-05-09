



The Contentious-Administrative Court number 1 of Elche has cancelled the award of the contract for the seasonal beach services awarded by the Orihuela City Council, which includes the operation of beach bars, sunbeds and water sports.

The court has ruled that the UTE “Especialistas en Mercados SL and Gestión y Restauración Punta Prima SL” which came in second place, was discriminated against when the four-year contract was awarded to the company Chiringuitos del Sol in 2018, for a fee of 891,178 euros.

The state of alarm introduced by the Government almost a year ago came to an end on Sunday and, with its completion, we see the start of a new phase of the fight against the pandemic, with the management of the restrictions now in the hands of the autonomous communities and the courts.

Stories inside include news of the death of a British Pilot in Cabo de Palos, a return to the courts in the battle to save Cala Mosca and confirmation, once again, about the validity of th Green Residencia Certificate.