



CD THADER – 5 UD ILICITANA – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Following a lengthy absence, fans returned to Moi Gomez stadium, in time to witness one of the best Thader performances for some time. Back in late November last year, Thader were well beaten 3-1 over in Elche, but on a sun-soaked Sunday May morning in Rojales, they turned the tables big time.

The last time Thader notched 5 or more goals was back in the play offs 4 seasons ago , but in all honesty it could and should have been 7 or even 8.

A bright start saw Quino hit the post on 11 mins from an impossible angle, when a pass to a queue of fellow Thader players would have been a better option. Less than 2 mins later, a cross from the left eventually found Nano, who from 5 yards slammed the ball high into the roof of the net.

It didn’t take long for Dani Lucas to double his sides lead, courtesy of a pile driver from the edge of the box, which gave the keeper no chance. Midway through the half, Ilicitana came close on a couple of efforts, but ultimately, they failed to hit the target. Against the run of play on 26 mins, Thader’s keeper Adrian failed to hold a free kick, allowing Honrubia to easily convert the rebound.

Javi provided a delightful assist to Quino on 42 mins, allowing the fit again striker room to gobble up yet another goal.

Not long into the 2nd half, 75 seconds to be precise, Quino showed why he is his clubs top goal scorer. Unlike the 1st half when he failed from an acute angle, this time he was able to squirm it under the keeper’s body, putting Thader in an unassailable position.

When Borja made it 5-1 on 50 mins, those returning fans were in raptures, with the likelihood of more to come a pretty good bet. In fact, less than 2 mins later, only a great acrobatic save denied Quino his hat trick. At this point, Thader manager Raul Mora elected to make a triple substitution, which included new boy Berni, recently signed from Benijofar.

Things got even better for the hosts on the hour mark, when visiting full back Agus was shown a 2nd yellow card. Berni should have scored on his debut, but when faced with a one on one with Ilicitana keeper Salva, he dithered sufficiently to allow his opponent time to take the ball off his feet. Although Dani Lucas and Berni had good chances to add to the goal tally, Adrian did his bit in-between the sticks, twice denying good Ilicitana opportunities.

This result not only goes a long way to erase the pain suffered from last week’s defeat away at Callosa, but it lifts them further away from the dreaded drop zone.

Next weekend (probably Sunday evening), Thader make a trip to close by Alicante airport, when they will visit Torrellano for another preferente division encounter.