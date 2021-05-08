



Cabo Peñas in Cala Mosca is the first sandy area in ​​the Orihuela municipality where residents are allowed formal access with their dogs.

As the local council joins the increasingly growing list of municipalities that allocate a dedicated beach on its coast for the enjoyment of pets, the wild and natural cove of Cabo Peñas in Alameda del Mar is now officially confirmed as the first dog beach in the municipality after the relevant authorisation was confirmed on Wednesday.

The beach has an easy access and has plenty of space although it is not part of the Orihuela Costa system of beaches with services.

Dog owners who are looking for a coastal area where they can sunbathe and bathe with their pets may now use this section of coastline without any restrictions and throughout the whole year.