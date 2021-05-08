



CCTV installed in la Herrada Los Montesinos – as promised by Mayor – amid spate of robberies, ATM cash machines stolen and for increased traffic safety

By Andrew Atkinson LEADER EXCLUSIVE

CCTV cameras have been installed in la Herrada Los Montesinos – as promised by the Mayor Jose Manuel Butron – after a spate of robberies and ATM cash machines stolen in recent times.

Speaking exclusively to The Leader, Mayor Butron said: “They are positioned for increased traffic safety as well.”

Properties across the Costa Blanca have been targeted by robbers for years, with the Vega Baja regions having their fair share of thieves breaking into homes.

The ATM cash machine situated nearby Bar Monte in the urbanisation of la Herrada was ripped from the ground on two occasions last year with thousands of euros taken in the incidents.

Mayor Butron said on potential future incidents: “If there is a robbery, the Civil Guard and the Courts may request the recording tapes to see them.”

La Herrada urbanisation is based near to Los Montesinos town centre, with expats from many countries including Britain, Germany, France and Sweden, adding to the population of less than 5,000 inhabitants of the Vega Baja hamlet.

New construction of properties is currently being undertaken on sites with prices of houses ranging in the region of €250,000 up to almost €1million.

Speeding vehicles have been in abundance for years, by both cars and motorbikes, with certain ‘blind spots’ at the roundabout near to Dial Prix and approaching pedestrian crossings.

La Herrada has had five CCTV cameras placed in situ. David VR (Darus) said: “This is very good, the only thing is cars in one of the lanes go at a high speed.

“Because, for example the one on the corner of the real estate, I still do not know how there is no accidents. It is quite dangerous.”

Darus points of view have been echoed by many people, with an accident waiting to happen.

Mayor Butron said: “A flyover (humps) has already been set. Because those who do not cross the town at the speed that the law says, we will do something on our part.”