



Murcia-based company signs an agreement with one of the leading holiday homes companies in Europe.

Murcia-based real estate company The Art of Living in Spain, has signed an agreement with Belvilla, a more than 40 years experienced brand with strong presence in Europe. Belvilla is part of OYO Vacation Homes, one of the leading companies in the holiday homes sector worldwide.

This agreement will give homeowners on the Costa Cálida access to a single worldwide platform where they can promote their homes via Airbnb, booking.com, HomeAway and many others.

“This agreement is a great opportunity to give a boost to tourism that we all so much need, especially now” said Chantal Oorbals, director of The Art of Living in Spain. “Through a diverse mix of channels, it means that your holiday home – with professional photography – can be seen and booked by millions of people worldwide” she adds.

To get started, users will only be required to input a well written description of their property and upload photos of said property. Right after this, they can have their properties listed and ready to be advertised in the websites of over 2,000 travel and holiday home providers. “Millions of guests worldwide can find and book your holiday home this way.

In addition, we promote your home on social media, in newsletters and blogs, through advertisements and in many other ways” explains Chantal. After listing their properties, homeowners and website users can expect the system to find them a buyer with no further effort.

According to Chantal, the agreement will not only benefit homeowners that are looking to rein in rental income but also for the area in general. Experts expect an increase in business for the area due to the significant worldwide outreach resulting from this collaboration. “In the medium term, we expect to have published hundreds of homes in this area, attracting thousands of tourists monthly.

And don’t forget that it’s not just the property being marketed but also the area where the property is located. After all, Murcia is one of the most attractive areas in Spain for tourism and we will make sure that this is well-communicated in the property descriptions to stimulate bookings. This way we add a touch of destination marketing as well”.

Since 1999, The Art of Living in Spain has been the one-stop-shop for property-related services on the Costa Cálida. The real estate company has amassed a long list of happy clients including estate agents and their clients. Under the professional guidance of experienced Dutch management, the company has forged a stellar reputation from its full-service rental, design, and construction services.