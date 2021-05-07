Euromillions Results, Lottery Winning Numbers, and Prize Breakdown for Friday, 7 May, 2021





The Euro millions results, lottery winning numbers, and prize breakdown are published shortly after each Euromillions draw which take place in Paris at 21:00 on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

Euro Millions Lottery Results

Draw No. 1422

Friday 07 May 2021

14 22 33 38 47 08 09

Millionaire Maker (UK): XDBJ64037

El Millón (ES): NKB15215

Tuesday 11 May 2021

€17,000,000 / £15,000,000

UK Euromillions Prize Breakdown

A complete breakdown of the Euro Millions lottery prize fund for this week’s draw are published shortly after the draw has finished. These will be published below when they become available.

Here is the UK Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Friday, 07 May 2021.

Matched Numbers Prize Per Winner Prize Fund UK Winners Total Winners 5 plus 2 stars £60,398,926.00 £0.00 0 1 5 plus 1 star £133,360.40 £133,360.40 1 4 5 £15,584.20 £15,584.20 1 8 4 plus 2 stars £995.70 £12,944.10 13 39 4 plus 1 star £69.30 £17,948.70 259 1,031 3 plus 2 stars £44.80 £20,115.20 449 1,687 4 £25.00 £13,625.00 545 2,125 2 plus 2 stars £11.50 £74,807.50 6,505 23,019 3 plus 1 star £7.00 £74,298.00 10,614 41,841 3 £6.40 £142,739.20 22,303 85,768 1 plus 2 stars £5.20 £185,114.80 35,599 126,706 2 plus 1 star £3.70 £561,182.70 151,671 567,932 2 £2.80 £896,842.80 320,301 1,177,496

NOTE: In the UK, EuroMillions lottery prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date. Lottery winnings from tickets purchased for this draw can be claimed until Wednesday, 03 November 2021.

Spain Euromillions Prize Breakdown

Here is the Spanish Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Friday, 07 May 2021.

Matched Numbers Prize Per Winner Prize Fund Spain Winners Total Winners 5 plus 2 stars € 69,463,976.00 € 0.00 0 1 5 plus 1 star € 198,903.48 € 198,903.48 1 4 5 € 23,243.51 € 0.00 0 8 4 plus 2 stars € 1,485.08 € 4,455.24 3 39 4 plus 1 star € 103.48 € 16,556.80 160 1,031 3 plus 2 stars € 66.86 € 22,932.98 343 1,687 4 € 37.30 € 14,285.90 383 2,125 2 plus 2 stars € 17.22 € 83,138.16 4,828 23,019 3 plus 1 star € 10.56 € 87,426.24 8,279 41,841 3 € 9.60 € 161,011.20 16,772 85,768 1 plus 2 stars € 7.87 € 211,278.02 26,846 126,706 2 plus 1 star € 5.53 € 639,738.05 115,685 567,932 2 € 4.29 € 1,034,473.44 241,136 1,177,496

NOTE: In Spain, EuroMillions lottery prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the draw date. Lottery winning from tickets purchased for this draw can be claimed until Thursday, 05 August 2021.

About the Euromillions Lottery

The Euromillions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Euro millions lottery draws and the game offers a minimum guaranteed Euromillions jackpot of €17 million. In previous years the Euromillions jackpot has rolled over to a staggering €190 million. However, in Feruary 2020, the maximum jackpot prize was increased to a whopping €200 million when new rules were introduced. These new rules also meant bigger jackpots and more regular Superdraws.

How to play the Euromillions Lottery

To play the Euromillions lottery jackpot, five main numbers between 1 and 50 and two lucky stars between 1 and 12 are picked. If all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars are matched, the player wins the EuroMillions jackpot prize.

