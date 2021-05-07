Adayar to land Derby Trial at Lingfield





Acquitted eyes Ascot tote+ Victoria Cup

Brando Haydock Pertempts tip

By Andrew Atkinson

Despite High Definition being absent from Lingfield’s Novibet Derby Trial over 1m 3f on Saturday, trainer Aidan O’Brien has entries Kyprios and Carlisle Bay going to post.

Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien, who last won the Derby Trial in 2019 with Anthony Van Dyck, who went on to win the Derby, has also saddled Kilimanjaro, Nevis, Age Of Aquarius and Alessandro Volta to Derby victories.

Godolphin’s Adayar (2.50) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info who stayed on behind Alenquer in the Classic Trial at Sandown, Ralph Beckett trained Scope and Roger Varian trained Third Realm, Etonian and Recovery Run, are amongst the seven runners going to post.

Charlie Fellowes trained Chiefofchiefs (3.40) 12-1 ridden by Jamie Spencer, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info goes to post in the 29 runners, 7 furlongs the Tote+ Victoria Cup at Ascot along with Hugo Palmer trained Acquitted 8-1 also tipped each-way, with Tom Marquand up.

David Probert trained Spanish Star (4.50) 16-1 with David Probert up is tipped each-way.

At Haydock Park the Pertemps Network Grade 3 Swinton Handicap Hurdle sees Fergal O’Brien trained top weight Teqany with Paddy Brennan up head the field. Copperless (3.10) trained by Olly Murphy and ridden by Aiden Coleman is selected each-way.

Brando (2.35) trained by Kevin Ryan with Tom Eaves up is tipped to win the Pertempts Network Conditions Stakes over 6f.

Lingfield Park Derby Trial (2.50) runners and jockeys:

Adayar William Buick

Carlisle Bay

Etonian Martin Harley

Kyprios

Recovery Run Oisin Murphy

Scope Sean Levey

Third Realm David Egan

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.55 Dreamloper. 2.30 Without A Fight. 3.05 Robasta. 3.40 Acquitted (ew); Chief Of Chiefs (ew). 4.15 Calling The Wind (ew). 4.50 Spanish Star (ew). 5.25 Precisely.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.25 Proschema (ew). 2.00 Royal Air Force. 2.35 Brando. 3.10 Copperless (ew). 3.45 Lord Of The Lodge. 4.20 Ugo Gregory (ew). 4.55 Champagne Court (ew). 5.35 The King Of May (ew).

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.05 For Richard. 1.40 Natty Night (ew). 2.15 Technique. 2.50 Adayar. 3.25 Bounce The Blues. 4.00 Eton College. 4.35 Clondy Dawn.

Main Caption: William Buick rides Adayar in Lingfield Park Derby Trial (2.50).

The post Adayar to land Derby Trial at Lingfield appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.