



Originally asking that the charges be shelved the Public Prosecutor is now requesting that 3 Torrevieja policemen be jailed following the alleged disappearance of fines.

He is asking for sentences of between 2 and 4 years

The policemen, a former inspector, two local police officers and a driver who benefited from the withdrawal of a fine against him, have been investigated since 2013 following a complaint from another agent – a witness protected by the Anti-Fraud Agency. The officers must now all be tried by a jury court.