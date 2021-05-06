



Last weekend, the first phase of the Iberdrola Rhythmic Gymnastics League was held at the Centro Nacional Colonial Sport in Alfafar (Valencia).

The league is divided into three divisions with Torrevieja’s Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club competing in the top flight against the very best clubs from across Spain.

On the day, and pitched against many gymnasts who compete regularly in the National team, Torrevieja’s young gymnasts performed really well, showing confidence above their years as they achieved very good level of competition.

and knew how to capture their work on the track with temperance despite the very high level of the competition, with gymnasts from the national team.

Miley Martínez, in the juvenile (alevin) category, performed a hands-free exercise in which she scored 12,134 to gain a very creditable seventh position.

Lucia Leshan Cañas Mendo, competed with the ball apparatus winning the bronze medal with a score of 17,134 and with the ribbon apparatus she achieved sixth position with a score of 15,050.

Tatyana Shevchyk, executed a great hoop exercise scoring 18.034, achieving fifth position. Later, she took part in the mace apparatus competition, achieving fifth.

Aniya Tuganbekova, debuted in the first division with a good rope exercise scoring 13,284, and finishing in eighth position.

On the day, their bronze placed finish in the team competition, with a combined score of 93,103 points, proved to be an excellent performance by these four young athletes in this first national division.