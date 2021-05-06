



By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia 1st Regional G10 Racing San Miguel have signed Paco Lòpez from Vilamarxant, from the Valencian Third Division for the remainder of the season that will see him in action in the FFCV play-off fixtures.

“We are pleased to announce Racing San Miguel and Paco López have reached an agreement to be part of the squad during the final phase of the 2020-2021 season,” said coach Dani PèrezWilliscroft.

Utility player Lòpez a prodigy of the rojiazul youth squad and also brother of first-team player Guille López, has extensive experience in professional and semi-professional clubs.

Lòpez who has played at Girona CF., UCAM and Orihuela CF., made his debut in Second Division B with Peralada CF.

“We are convinced the addition of Lòpez’s forcefulness, physicality and quality will push us even more to achieve the objectives of the season,” added Dani Pèrez Williscroft.