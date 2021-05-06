



The Department of Street Cleaning has purchased 68 recycling bins that will be installed in playgrounds across the entire Orihuela municipality in order to raise awareness among children of the importance of the separation of waste .

The new bin is made up of 3 compartments for selectively depositing the different types of waste: organic, plastic and paper cardboard.

“The aim is to familiarise children with selective recycling while at the same time explaining to them that, in future years, they will be responsible for the environment and in separating their waste they are helping to take care of our environment”, explained Councillor Aparicio.