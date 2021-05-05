



A 53-year-old motorcyclist has lost his life in a collision in Crevillente on Wednesday, while six other people, including an eight-month-old baby, were injured in three other traffic accidents that occurred on the A-70 as it passed through the municipalities of Alicante and Elche.

Crevillente’s fatal accident occurred around two in the afternoon on the N-325 road, known as “La Garganta”. A spokesman from the Civil Guard said that a motorcycle collided with a passenger car with the driver of the motorcycle dying from the impact. The driver of the car was unharmed and although the SAMU medical personnel carried out advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres at the scene, there was no response from the motorcyclist.

The two accidents in Alicante occurred on the A70 ring road almost simultaneously.

The first was around 0940 hours when there was a five-vehicle pile-up. An 8-month-old baby was treated at the scene by the SAMU medical team for whiplash prior to being transferred to the Alicante General Hospital.

Five minutes later, three other vehicles collided on the same road in which two people, a 23-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, both suffered severe bruising. The two were evacuated to a local hospital. One of those injured was trapped in his vehicle and had to be released by SPEIS firefighters.

A third accident occurred at around 1:30 pm when three cars collided in the El Pla de Elche neighbourhood. The CICU mobilised a SAMU unit and two SVB ambulances. A 61-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man were treated at the scene for bruising prior to being transferred to the Vinalopó Hospital. A 33-year-old pregnant woman was also treated at the scene and subsequently drove herself to a hospital.