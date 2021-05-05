



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the president of the Association of Southeast Naturalists (ANSE), Pedro García, have signed an agreement by which Torrevieja becomes part of the Network of municipalities for the adaptation of pollinators for change climate.

The signing of the agreement was attended by the Councillor for the Environment, Antonio Vidal, and the municipal biologist, Juan Antonio Pujol. By joining this project, the Torrevieja Council complies with one of the sustainable development objectives and addresses the protection of wild bees.

Repairs have been carried out after a sinkhole appeared on Avenida de los Marineros, on Playa del Cura in Torrevieja after the 2020 storm. This storm caused a huge sinkhole in a section of the retaining wall. The detached sections of the seafront were demolished to stabilise it, filling it from the beach with stones and its subsequent shotcrete, until the wall was closed, in order to fill the gap with concrete from above.

This work was the subject of a minor contract by the Local Government Board on April 1 at a cost of 10,000 euro.

Mar Ezcurra, Councillor for Culture and Youth in Orihuela council, has presented the children’s programming that will take place every Saturday, until July, at the La Lonja de Orihuela Cultural Centre and at the Alameda Civic Centre del Mar, on the Orihuela Costa.

All activities are free and with reduced capacity, strictly complying with sanitary averages. The program begins this Saturday and will run until June 26 and includes theatres, puppets and storytelling.

Orihuela will participate in the Shanghai Flower Expo 2021. From May 21 to July 2, the International Flower Expo will be held on Chongming Island, Shanghai, and Orihuela has been chosen to attend the event. Victor Valverde, Orihuela Councillor for Agriculture, has been a promoter of this project, so that the “Oriolan blooms can also shine in the Asian country”.

The mayor of Elche, Carlos González, has shown his satisfaction with the start-up of the new Advanced Life Support ambulance that has been incorporated in El Altet since January. “An absolutely essential service, promoted by the Government Team, which improves health care in this district where more than 5,000 residents live”, highlighted the councillor, who attended the social centre of El Altet where said ambulance is located.

Guardamar del Segura has been preselected in two of the seven categories that recognize the SICTED (Integral System of Tourist Quality in Destinations) awards, promoted by the Secretary of State for Tourism and that value the improvement of the quality of the destinations. Specifically, the ‘Best SICTED Destination 2020’ and the ‘Best SICTED Destination Improvement Project 2020’.

Two men have been arrested for attacking two officers from the Local Police in Elche. One of the detainees was causing problems in a hotel business when it closed, and the other is a minor who, under the influence of alcohol, punched one of the officers.

The Alicante Book Fair will take place in the Seneca square from May 21 to 30. The booths will be located outdoors and the program is complemented with workshops inside the old station and online activities.

The end of the state of alarm, this weekend, will not mean the end of all restrictions in the Valencian Community. This was the warning on Monday from the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, who has opted to maintain the curfew, although he is willing, if the data and the advice of the experts advise, to delay the time at which the population must be at home. “All these issues will be subjected to analysis based on epidemiological reports,” said Puig at a ceremony in Valencia. Meanwhile, representatives from the hospitality sector are asking for an extension of their closing time until midnight to allow for diners to eat in two sittings.

The month of May begins with a record arrival of coronavirus vaccines that has invited the optimism of the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, who this Monday took another step in the immunisation forecasts in the Valencian Community. In June, everyone over 50 will be vaccinated, said Puig after a meeting in Valencia on the criteria for the aid of the Resistir Plus plan.