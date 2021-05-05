



Incidence rate of the coronavirus in the province of Alicante increases to 33 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

In recent weeks the incidence rate of coronavirus is maintaining a slow but constant growth of in the province of Alicante, and now stands at almost 33 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the data released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health. The increase has been almost two points since the figures were last published on Friday. In these four days, the number of people with coronavirus has risen by 34, from the 578 to 612.

Active cases have grown in most health departments with the General Hospitals of Elche and Sant Joan d’Alacant showing the greatest increase. Elche has the highest rate in the province, the only one above the medium risk threshold, 57.43, with 96 patients, while Sant Joan d’Alacant is the one with the highest number of affected, 99, with an incidence that has risen to 44.2 and which now occupies third position, behind Orihuela area, which is at 44.64. The latter, however, is one of the few that has shown a decrease in numbers, although there are still 75 patients.

Dénia and La Vila Joiosa also record rates that are above the provincial average: 35.16 and 33.36, respectively, although in La Vila the situation has improved slightly.

Meanwhile, the General Hospital of Alicante and Torrevieja are both at low risk, with 27.57 and 27.24 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively. Elda, Alcoy and Elche-Crevillent are at minimal risk, with respective rates of 22.17, 21.21 and 15.27.