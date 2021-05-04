



The end of the state of alarm on May 9 and the removal of the Valencian border restrictions is a date that has been long anticipated by the tourism sector and while many hotels are preparing to reopen their doors to welcome the arrival of national tourists the Hosbec hotel association has said that well over 50% of it’s members will wait until July, for the arrival of foreign tourists, before they return to activity.

The announcement was made on Monday by the president of the tourist group, Toni Mayor, who added that the lack of international tourists, especially from the United Kingdom, means that many hotels have decided to delay their opening despite the end of the state of alarm.

They are joined by many establishments in Benidorm who are still busy with the renovation of their facilities.

The president of Hosbec explained that “we still don’t know what is going to happen” and that the situation is one of “uncertainty and caution” while waiting for the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig to announce exactly which restrictions will be maintained.

Victoria Puche, the spokesperson for the Provincial Association of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation of Alicante (APHA) puts the reservations for May at 40%, adding that in June there are hardly any reservations at all in hotels. “Making positive forecasts right now is like jumping into the pool as bookings are not going up and we don’t expect too much after May 9”.

Puche explains that one of the reasons for the negative forecasts is the decision of the main British tour operator, Jet Holidays, to delay again, now to June, the resumption of its operations to the Costa Blanca, which previously had already postponed to May. “The sector is at a standstill. The current movement leads us to be cautious. In terms of forecasts, we will not be able to predict accurate numbers until June”.