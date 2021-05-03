



By Andrew Atkinson

Spain has announced it will open its borders to all international visitors as early as June.

Fernando Valdés, Spain’s tourism minister, said the country will introduce a ‘digital health certificate’ scheme that would allow travellers from all over the world, including the UK and USA, to holiday.

All tourists would either have to prove that they have been vaccinated, have tested negative in the past 72 hours or have recently recovered from coronavirus.

Currently, visitors to Spain will face no mandatory quarantine, but will have to go through three ‘health checkpoints’: an information form, a temperature check and a visual inspection.

As of November, all travellers from certain ‘high-risk areas’ must also provide a negative test result from within the past 72 hours. At present, this applies to most countries.