Regional Football – Draw for Promotion and Relegation





Valencian Community Soccer Federation (FFCV) re-draw calendar for promotion/relegation in 1st Regional G10

By Andrew Atkinson

The Valencian Community Soccer Federation has re-drawn the calendar for the permanence phase for the participating teams in the 1st Regional Group 10.

Racing San Miguel who finished outside the top 7 play-off group are scheduled to play CF Monnegre de Muxtamel A on May 9.

Racing San Miguel coach Dani Pèrez Williscroft told The Leader: “I have no idea as to why the calendar was re-drawn on May 1. It has all changed and we have a new calendar now.”

The Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 top 7 teams play-offs for promotion in a COVID-19 2020-21 season sees CD Montesinos travel away to CD Cox on May 9.

Scheduled fixtures May 9: Aspe UD “A” v Hondon Nieves C; Atletico de Catral CF v CD Benijofar; CF Rafal (no game).

May 16: CD Montesinos v CF Rafal; Hondon Nieves C v CD Cox; CD Benijofar v Aspe U.D. “A”; Atletico de Catral CF (no game).

May 23: CF Rafal v Hondon Nieves C; CD Cox v CD Benijofar; Atletico de Catral CF v Aspe UD “A”; CD Montesinos (no game).

May 30: CD Montesinos v Atletico de Catral CF; CD Benijofar v CF Rafal; Aspe UD “A” v CD Cox; Hondon Nieves CF (no game).

June 6: CD Montesinos v Hondon Nieves C; CF Rafal v Aspe UD “A”; Atletico de Catral CF v CD Cox; CD Benijofar (no game).

June 13: Atletico de Catral CF v Hondon Nieves C; CD Benijofar v CD Montesinos; CD Cox v CF Rafal; Aspe UD “A” (no game).

June 20: Hondon Nieves C v CD Benijofar; CD Montesinos v Aspe UD “A”; CF Rafal v Atletico de Catral CF; CD Cox (no game). *Fixtures subject to change (FFCV).