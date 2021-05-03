



Quote: ‘Mick in fairness fancied Storting when we spoke before the race. He felt he could win and, fair play, he was right’ – jockey Tony Hamilton

By Andrew Atkinson

Mick Channon trained Storting ridden by Tony Hamilton landed the feature Cliff Stud Thirsk Hunt Cup on May 1 in the historic mile £50,000 Handicap, the most valuable race ever held at the Yorkshire track.

Storting led approaching the final furlong, with 9-4 favourite Nugget making progress down the centre of the course, with Storting getting a neck verdict, with Astro King third, a further half-length behind.

Storting has been lightly raced over the last 18 months and was dropped in trip after finishing sixth in a 10-furlong handicap at Newbury on April 18.

“We felt Storting had a good chance from his draw (stall 7) and I thought Tony rode a great race,” said former England and Southampton footballer Channon.

“He is a homebred for Jon and Julia Aisbitt. Unfortunately, he has had quite a few problems, but we have got him through it all and it is lovely to win a nice prize like this,” said Channon.

“The drop back to a mile looked to play to his strengths. In fairness, he is a pretty talented horse with a nice pedigree and hopefully he can kick on from here,” added Channon.

Jockey Hamilton said: “We jumped away and I thought they were going to go a gallop in front, but they slowed it down on the bend.

“I had a nice position to manoeuvre out once we turned in and, from two furlongs down, I always felt I was going to hold on.

“I think the fact I was able to get a nice pitch from my draw was a help because I was able to dictate from where I was in the straight. They were coming late, but I had already gone.

“Mick in fairness fancied Storting when we spoke before the race. He felt he could win and, fair play, he was right.”

Main Caption: Mick Channon trained Storting ridden by Tony Hamilton won Cliff Stud Thirsk Hunt Cup.

The post Channon’s Storting nets historic Cliff Stud Thirsk Hunt Cup appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.