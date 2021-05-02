Ready Freddie Go, Hotline Bling, Elvrika 75-1 Thirsk fromthehorsesmouth.info treble





By Andrew Atkinson

Ready Freddie Go (13-2) landed the Stay At Frankel Cottage Cliff Stud 5f Handicap at Thirsk on Saturday – tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info at the Yorkshire track to complete a 75-1 treble.

Trained by Ollie Pears, three- year-old Ready Freddie Go, ridden by Ben Robinson gained a 1 1/4 length win ahead of Cowboy Soldier, with Savalas, third.

Andrew Balding trained Chil Chil (11-4) ridden by Sylvester de Sousa was tipped to win the C2 Betfair Exchange Handicap at Newmarket over 6f, completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info 15-1 double.

“When she’s good, she’s really good and getting better with age. Everything went right today,” said Balding.

“She loves fast ground and has a good turn of foot. Hopefully she’s done enough to get in the Wokingham. The primary aim is to get runners at Royal Ascot,” added Balding.

Paul Nicholls trained Friend Or Foe (8-11) under Bryony Frost was a winning selection at Uttoxeter. Montanna (9-2) tipped each-way was placed.

Caption: Ollie Pears trained Ready Freddie Go completed fromthehorsesmouth.info 75-1 Thirsk treble.

