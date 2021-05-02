Lazuli (3-1) Mister Fogpatches (11-2) Elvrika (3-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info treble





By Andrew Atkinson

Lazuli (3-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Betfair Group 3 Palace House Stakes over 5f at Newmarket on Saturday under William Buick.

Charlie Appleby trained four year old Lazuli gained a neck verdict ahead of Come From The Dark (11-2) with Emaraaty Anna (11-2) a neck, third.

Mister Fogpatches (11-2) trained by PA Fahy and ridden by Danny Mullins tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the 19 runners 3m 7f Handicap Chase at Punchestown, beating Se Mo Laoch, with Anibale Fly third.

Stand Up And Fight (2.15) fromthehorsesmouth.info selection was a non-runner.

Elvrika (3-1jf) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Richard Kingscote tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Cliff Stud Rearing Winners EBF Maiden Fillies Stakes over 7f at Thirsk, ahead of Sunset Bay (3-1jf); with Via Sistina (40-1) third.

Caption: Mister Fogpatches (11-2) ridden by Danny Mullins each-way fromthehorsesmouth.info Punchestown winning tip.

