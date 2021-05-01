



The increase in the number of doses from Pfizer and the arrival of the Janssen vaccine are giving a new rhythm to the vaccination campaign against coronavirus, so much so that the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has said that the vaccination of all those over 60 should be completed by the end of May.

However, neither Puig nor the Ministry of Health specified when they will begin to vaccinate people between 66 and 69 years old, almost 83,000 in the province of Alicante.

Currently data released by the Ministry suggests that one hundred percent of the first doses and 86.2% of the second have been given to those who are over 80 years of age.

Among the 70 to 79 age group there are 61.5% of those eligible have received one injection and 4% have had both. From 60 to 69 years are 34.5% who have received at least one dose and 4.2% who are fully protected.