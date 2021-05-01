



At the weekly meeting of the Local Government Board last Tuesday the Deputy mayor, José Aix, announced the approval of a license for the construction of a Burger King Restaurant in the urban area of ​​Orihuela.

The authorisation comes after the owners of the plot, located on Avenida de la Vega in the town centre, and the company hoping to instal the franchise, which has been renting the land since 2019, said that they would be taking legal action against the City Council, demanding the loss of profits of more than 6 million euros, due to the blocking of the construction license by the Department of Urbanism.