Online counselling sessions for Orihuela’s international residents





The Department of International Residents has organized two online training session 11.30 am ons for May 3 and 4, on the subjects of Brexit, taxes and residency.

The first of them, on Monday, which is aimed mainly at the British resident, will address the existing doubts that have arisen following Brexit.

The second talk, on Tuesday, will deal with financial matters, tourist rent, taxes to be paid as non-residents, as well as residency permits in Spain.

The Councilor for International Residents, Mariola Rocamora, explained that “we continue to promote the participation of foreign residents in the different areas that affect municipal life, in addition to providing care and advice.”

The talks will be held via videoconference and to register it will be necessary to register by email at: residents@orihuela.es.