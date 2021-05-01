Free orange juice for CEIP Playa Flamenca students





The Councilor for Agriculture, Víctor Valverde, was at the CEIP Playa Flamenca, on the Orihuela costa on Wednesday where he was talking to first grade students about the benefits of orange consumption.

The day is part of the workshops and school activities organised by the Department of Agriculture, to promote the consumption of fruit and vegetables that were in short supply due to the pandemic.

Valverde said that “the session was appreciated by students with many of them enjoying the taste of orange thanks to a fabulous juice that they were been able to make. They squeezed the oranges themselves and then we gave them all the juicer and a set of pencils with a slogan that says, “Eating well is healthy.”