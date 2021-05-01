



The Consum supermarket is spending more than 816,000 euros to apply a special anti-covid and anti-viral coating on the handles on it’s shopping trolleys

The Cooperative will carry out the change to about 47,000 units in the coming months. In says that by July, it plans to have more than 91% of its trollies treated. A Further 14,300 baskets will be replaced.

In this way, the supermarket says that it wants to provide its customers with greater security whilst shopping.

The chain also intends to join in the fight of plastic pollution in our seas by replacing it’s shopping baskets with baskets made from recycled polypropylene fishing nets and ropes that are transformed made with 25% recycled material from marine waste. In total, it will acquire 14,600 units that it will gradually incorporate into its stores.