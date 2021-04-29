Aidan O’Brien triple bid to land Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in first Classic of 2021 Flat campaign





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien saddles a triple bid to land the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday in the first Classic of the 2021 Flat campaign.

Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien’s trio Battleground, Van Gogh and Wembley (3.40) the latter tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info pushed into 4-1 favourite.

Ryan Moore is up on Wembley, with Frankie Dettori booked to ride Battleground. J. Heffernan rides Van Gogh (ew).

QIPCO 2,000 GUINEAS CLASS 1, 1 MILE (3.40). Runners and jockeys:

Albadri Hollie Doyle

Battleground Frankie Dettori

Chindit Pat Dobbs

Devilwala Rossa Ryan

Legion Of Honour David Egan

Lucky Vega Shane Foley

Master Of The Seas William Buick

Mutasaabeq Jim Crowley

Mystery Smiles Silvestre de Sousa

Naval Crown Adam Kirby

One Ruler James Doyle

Poetic Flare Kevin Manning

Thunder Moon Declan McDonogh

Van Gogh J. Heffernan

Wembley Ryan Moore.

Betting: Wembley (4/1), Thunder Moon (5/1), Mutasaabeq (6/1), One Ruler (13/2), Master Of The Seas (13/2), Battleground (7/1), Van Gogh (8/1), Chindit (10/1), Poetic Flare (12/1), Lucky Vega (20/1), Naval Crown (50/1), Legion Of Honour (50/1), Mystery Smiles (100/1), Devilwala (100/1), Albadri (200/1).

Charlie Appleby trained Creative Force (1.15) ridden by William Buick is selected to win the opening race. Dubai Legacy (1.50) trained by S. bin Suroor and ridden by Dettori is tipped each-way.

Five year old Dubai Legacy 8-1 who ran third at Meydan in February, over 7f, won over 7f at Newmarket in 2019 and was in C1 company at Royal Ascot in 2018.

In the Group 3 Betfair Palace House Stakes over 5f Lazuli (2.25) ridden by William Buick is tipped to win, having won a G3 at Newbury in September.

Pyledriver (3.00) trained by Muir & Grassick and ridden by Mark Dwyer is selected to land the Betfair Exchange Jockeys Club G2 over 1m 2f. A winner of the King Edward VII and the Great Voltigueur at York, finished third in the St Leger.

Chil Chil (4.15) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Sylvester de Sousa is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Secret Protector (4.50) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick is tipped to win the Betfair C1 Newmarket Listed Stakes over 1m 2f.

Magical Land (5.25) a colt out of Frankel, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick is tipped to win the Betfair C2 1 mile Handicap.

Caption: Aidan O’Brien Qipco 2,000 Guineas Newmarket raid.

