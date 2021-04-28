UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 28 April, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Wednesday 28 April 2021
01
04
27
48
57
59
05

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2645

Jackpot: £2,000,000
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£00£0
Match 5£1,75029£50,750
Match 4£1402,214£309,960
Match 3£3059,937£1,798,110
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip631,984£1,263,968

