UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 28 April, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Wednesday 28 April 2021 01 04 27 48 57 59 05

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2645

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £0 0 £0 Match 5 £1,750 29 £50,750 Match 4 £140 2,214 £309,960 Match 3 £30 59,937 £1,798,110 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 631,984 £1,263,968

£2,000,000