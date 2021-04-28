



By Linda Bentley

Less than 2 hours north (90 minutes on the motorway and 30 minutes going through small villages on scenic roads) you arrive at the lovely Village of Javea, or Xabia as it is known in Valenciano.

Javea is a historic fishing village and is split into three very different areas; The old Historic Centre, The Port (Duanes de la Mar) and Playa del Arenal, the beach area.

Javea has also been blessed with spectacular scenery, framed by the Capes of Cabo de San Antonio and Cabo de La Nao.

I stayed in the Historical Centre with its cobbled streets, pretty whitewashed houses, and others built in the local Tosca sandstone, in typical Spanish narrow streets that I love.

I stayed in Hotel Triskel which is tucked in one of the narrow streets, it only had eight rooms, all with different themes done in an old traditional style, with so many details even down to the light switches.

I thought the walk to the sea would be short, but it wasn’t. It is a 25 minute walk – so be aware.

As you wander around these delightful streets you come upon the majestic Fortress Church of San Bartolome, built out of the local Tosca sandstone in a gothic Elizabethan style. It is huge for this small village. It is quite plain except for the high doorway reached by steps, with some intricate, ornate work around it.

It was built around the 15th century, and inside it is so ornate and just beautiful. To the side of the Church is another beautiful building which houses the indoor market where you can buy fresh produce.

A former 17th century Palace House of Antonio Banuls is now the Soler Blasco Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum. The Museum shows objects related to the history of Javea, the Neolithic drawings found in a cave, samples of Roman and medieval ceramics, and the famous treasure of Xabia, which is made up of gold and silver finely worked pieces of jewellery, that dates back to the 4th and 7th centuries.

There is so much more to see in this beautifully housed museum. After visiting maybe find a little café in one of the quaint, narrow streets and enjoy sitting outside with a coffee.

At the Port (Duanes de la Mar), you can sit on the sea front and watch the fishing boats arrive back with their catch of the day. There are a few different Restaurants offering sea food, Spanish and Sushi to name but a few. There are a few hotels and at least two have sky bars where you can enjoy a romantic meal or cocktail and soak up the lights and stars of the evening.

Here amongst the narrow streets is the Church The Iglesia de la Mare de la Deude Loreto, built in 1967 and is said to be an outstanding example of Avent Garde architecture. For me though this Avent Garde building is so out of place and looks so totally wrong.

It is in the middle of quaint, narrow streets with whitewashed medieval houses and there it is, squashed in, and does not blend with its beautiful surroundings. These are just my thoughts and others could love it, as it is so different.

There is a walkway out to sea that divides the port area. From here you can look back on the village and the surrounding scenery. The Marina with the backdrop of Cape of San Otoni, the fishing village and the sweeping bay that leads around to Playa del Arenal, its stunning.

Playa de Arenal

The beach here is a sweeping bay with clear crystal waters, a wide beach backing on to a promenade that sweeps round the bay, lined with cafes and restaurants. What I like most is that each restaurant is so bespoke. So totally different from each other offering all different types of cuisine.

All beautifully done out ranging from pretty chic, boho, minimalistic and so many to choose from. Also, there are boutiques for the ladies and of course wherever there is sea there is always an Ale Hop shop.

Jutting out on the headland is the luxury Parador Hotel with rooms having spectacular views over the bay and out to sea.

If you like exploring there are many small coves and beaches to discover in the area.

Away from the coast there are many scenic walks, or you could rent a bike and cycle the numerous routes which lead to special interest points of natural and cultural wealth.

At the Park Natural Montgo you can visit the 11 windmills that are built on the hillside. Another nature area is the Park Forestal Granadella.

So much to see and do in this area – enjoy.