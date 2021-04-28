



The e-book titled PODENCOS MAKE YOU SMILE by Nola the Untrainable, is a light-hearted look at ex-pat life on the Costa Blanca as seen through the eyes of a Podenco dog.

The couple enjoying life in the sun help with a dog charity. Their comfy life changes dramatically when they are enticed into taking a rescue in.

Events to do with fund raising, rescue and annual holidays during the winter months are seen through the ‘too clever for her own good’ dog’s eyes.

Hankies are recommended for the tears of laughter and sorrow.

Royalties until the end of July will be split between small dog rescues on the Costa Blanca and Kent.

You can find it available on Amazon kindle by inputting the title in the search box.