



More than 450 people went to these routes in the months of March and April

On Wednesday morning, the Orihuela Councillor for Tourism, Mariola Rocamora, revealed the tourist routes that will be held during the month of May.

During March and April, more than 450 people explored the history of the Oriolan city thanks to these guided tours, of which Rocamora said, “they have been a great success, which saw us having to put on more due to the large influx of requests.” A total of 16 tours were carried out.

In the month of May the public will be able to enjoy the most popular routes and demands and also a number of new visits, such as the Miguel Hernández route: his life and work, set in some of the poet’s the most symbolic places. Incorporated into the route is a recital of his poems.

Other novelties are the Andalusian Legacy route through the Orihuela Palm Grove where visitors will learn of the cultural heritage of the period and the La Modernista route, which will focus on the characteristic buildings of the city that were developed between the years 1880-1917.

Due to sanitary measures, the groups are of a maximum of 20 people and prior registration is necessary, which can be done through the website https://www.orihuelaturistica.es/ , via WhatsApp at 673 836 385 or at the tourist office itself. On Orihuela Costa reservations can be made by email at: residents@orihuela.es or by calling Tel. 966 076 100 – Ext 4507

The routes are free and all have official guides.

Programme for May

Saturday 1, Orihuela Palm Grove 10am to 12 noon. Meet at the El Palmeral Interpretation Centre.

Saturday 1, Orihuela Palaces 7 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Meet at the Tourist Information Centre.

Friday 7, Orihuela Palaces 7:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Meet at the Tourist Information Centre.

Saturday 8, The biodiversity of the Palm Grove. 10 am and 12 noon. Meet at the El Palmeral Interpretation Centre.

Sunday 9, The Orihuela City Mill, 10am and 10.15 am. Meet at the Tourist Information Centre.

Friday 14, Orihuela Legends. 7:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Meet at the Tourist Information Centre.

Saturday 15, Andalusian Legacy 11:00 and 11:15 am. Meet at the El Palmeral Interpretation Centre.

Sunday 16, Nordic walking around the historic water wheels, the twin Norias 9:30 am. Meet at the Tourist Information Centre.

Friday 21, LA MODERNISTA 7:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Saturday 22, Reflections of a natural environment 10:00 and 12:00 hrs. Meet at the El Palmeral Interpretation Centre.

Saturday 22, Orihuela Palaces 7:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Meet at the Tourist Information Centre.

Saturday 29, Orihuela Palm Grove 10am to 12 noon. Meet at the El Palmeral Interpretation Centre.

Saturday 29, Miguel Hernández: His life and work 7:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Meet at the Miguel Hernández museum.